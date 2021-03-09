Iran to Unveil Homegrown Hovercraft

Islam Times - The Islamic Republic of Iran’s first homegrown hovercraft will come into operation within the next year, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said.

In an address to a meeting of Navy commanders on Monday, Khanzadi said the first hovercraft made in Iran will join the Navy’s fleet in the next Iranian year, which will begin on March 21.Highlighting the Iranian Navy’s self-sufficiency in the maintenance and repair of military vessels and sub-surface watercraft, the commander said the Navy has brought glory to the Armed Forces by unveiling Makran forward base ship and Zereh [Armor] missile-launching frigate.All units of the Iranian Navy are currently equipped with homegrown missiles, Khanzadi noted, unveiling plans to furnish the military ships with missiles with vertical launch system.