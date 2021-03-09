Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq

Islam Times - Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says the United States’ military presence and Daesh terrorism are two flip sides of the same coin in Iraq.

The resistance movement made the remarks in a statement issued on Monday in reaction to a recent visit to Iraq by the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, during which the pontiff met and conferred with Iraq’s prominent Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.“The United States and Daesh terrorism are two flip sides of the same coin, both of which have taken aim at the Iraqi people as well as the country’s unity and social, religious and national elements,” the movement said.Hezbollah added that Iraq has over the past two decades faced numerous problems and wars imposed on the country by the United States and terrorism.The resistance movement also praised in its statement the positions of Ayatollah Sistani regarding the need to end people's suffering, oppression and poverty as well as war, violence, siege and homelessness that many nations are faced with, the Palestinian people in particular.Hezbollah expressed hope that the Pope’s visit would pave the way for Iraq to play its deserved roles both on regional and international levels.Hezbollah also highlighted the role played by religious and spiritual authorities across the world against aggression, occupation and terrorism and for the realization of people’s right to resist occupation until achievement of freedom and justice.The pontiff arrived in Iraq on Friday for a four-day trip amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Ayatollah Sistani, Pope Francis also met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and President Barham Salih.