0
Tuesday 9 March 2021 - 10:15

Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq

Story Code : 920513
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
The resistance movement made the remarks in a statement issued on Monday in reaction to a recent visit to Iraq by the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, during which the pontiff met and conferred with Iraq’s prominent Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

“The United States and Daesh terrorism are two flip sides of the same coin, both of which have taken aim at the Iraqi people as well as the country’s unity and social, religious and national elements,” the movement said.

Hezbollah added that Iraq has over the past two decades faced numerous problems and wars imposed on the country by the United States and terrorism.

The resistance movement also praised in its statement the positions of Ayatollah Sistani regarding the need to end people's suffering, oppression and poverty as well as war, violence, siege and homelessness that many nations are faced with, the Palestinian people in particular.

Hezbollah expressed hope that the Pope’s visit would pave the way for Iraq to play its deserved roles both on regional and international levels.

Hezbollah also highlighted the role played by religious and spiritual authorities across the world against aggression, occupation and terrorism and for the realization of people’s right to resist occupation until achievement of freedom and justice.

The pontiff arrived in Iraq on Friday for a four-day trip amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Ayatollah Sistani, Pope Francis also met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and President Barham Salih.
Tagged
US ISIS Iraq terrorism
Related Stories
Hezbollah: US main cause of persisting crisis in Syria
Islam Times - A high-ranking member of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says the United States is the main cause of the persisting crisis in Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
9 March 2021
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
9 March 2021
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
9 March 2021
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
8 March 2021
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
8 March 2021
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
8 March 2021
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
8 March 2021
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
7 March 2021
Pope & Sistani Meeting NO to Normalizing with Israeli Regime
Pope & Sistani Meeting NO to Normalizing with Israeli Regime
7 March 2021
FM Says Venezuela to Continue Moving Forward Regardless of US Sanctions
FM Says Venezuela to Continue Moving Forward Regardless of US Sanctions
7 March 2021
Joint Military Drills of Russia, Belarus to Be Held in March
Joint Military Drills of Russia, Belarus to Be Held in March
7 March 2021
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
6 March 2021