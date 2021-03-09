0
Tuesday 9 March 2021 - 10:35

‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank

“It doesn't make sense that half a million people who live in ‘Judea and Samaria’ [West Bank] cannot live under ‘Israeli’ law. We did it in the Golan Heights and we will do it in ‘Judea and Samaria’,” Hanegbi claimed in an interview with i24NEWS Channel.

He, however, did not specify a timeline for the Zionist entity’s annexation move.

The Zionist government had planned to annex parts of the occupied territory in July of last year, but postponed the move under international pressure.

Commenting on the future of the Zionist entity’s relations with the Arab countries that signed normalization deals with the occupation regime recently, Hanegbi said he can't predict the shape of how such relations in the near future could be.

He added that the ‘Israeli’ entity has "common interest with Oman" and expressed hope to "widen relations with Saudi Arabia."

In 2020, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco brazenly announced shameful normalization deals with the occupation regime, which were viewed by all supporters of the Palestinian cause as betrayal.
