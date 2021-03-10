0
Wednesday 10 March 2021 - 08:27

“Attempted Coup against President Failed, Thoughts of Toppling Him Mere Delusion”

Story Code : 920653
Conferees believed that “what the last days have witnessed is the exploitation of the people’s pain for political ends. Practices and slogans indicate what looks like a coup against the President of the Republic, his position, and whoever he represents. It is a deliberate coup to torpedo President Aoun’s reform project and disrupt accountability, foremost among which is the forensic audit that would reveal the truth.”

“Any thinking on the part of anyone to overthrow the president of the republic is an illusion, and we recommend those to just quit trying,” conferees stressed.

The bloc warned “the Lebanese about the danger of what is being prepared for,” stressing that “it will not allow in any way to halt reforms, most of which are a set of draft laws that are still frozen at the House of Representatives.”

Emphasizing keenness on stability and the rights of people to express their opinion, the bloc categorically refused that a small group of rioters should control the rights of millions of Lebanese to move around, warning of “any sabotage act against security that some may resort to as compensation for their failure in the ongoing coup attempt.”
