0
Wednesday 10 March 2021 - 08:31

UAE FM Says US Sanctions Complicate Syria’s Return to Arab Fold

Story Code : 920655
UAE FM Says US Sanctions Complicate Syria’s Return to Arab Fold
The return of Syria to the Arab League is in the interest of Syria and other countries of the region, he said.

The minister made the remarks during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Abu Dhabi.

He also announced that the UAE is looking forward to developing relations with Russia in various fields.

The Emirati FM said Russia was a strategic partner for the UAE and the countries’ relationship aimed to create a better future.

Meanwhile, Lavrov said that Russia has been in contact with UAE officials on developments in the Gulf and the region’s the stability.

He hoped the UAE would use the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine as part of its national campaign, not simply for emergency use.

The pair said they hoped to strengthen bilateral relations through business and oil markets.

They also touched on recent space co-operation, the UAE’s mission to Mars and bilateral trade.

The top Russian diplomat started on Tuesday a Middle East tour by paying a working visit to the UAE. His journey also involves visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Comment


Featured Stories
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
By Jeremy Kuzmarov
10 March 2021
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
10 March 2021
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
10 March 2021
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
9 March 2021
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
9 March 2021
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
9 March 2021
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
9 March 2021
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
8 March 2021
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
8 March 2021
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
8 March 2021
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
8 March 2021
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
7 March 2021