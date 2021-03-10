UAE FM Says US Sanctions Complicate Syria’s Return to Arab Fold

Islam Times - UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said Tuesday the sanctions imposed by the US Caesar’s Act complicate Syria’s return to the Arab fold.

The return of Syria to the Arab League is in the interest of Syria and other countries of the region, he said.The minister made the remarks during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Abu Dhabi.He also announced that the UAE is looking forward to developing relations with Russia in various fields.The Emirati FM said Russia was a strategic partner for the UAE and the countries’ relationship aimed to create a better future.Meanwhile, Lavrov said that Russia has been in contact with UAE officials on developments in the Gulf and the region’s the stability.He hoped the UAE would use the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine as part of its national campaign, not simply for emergency use.The pair said they hoped to strengthen bilateral relations through business and oil markets.They also touched on recent space co-operation, the UAE’s mission to Mars and bilateral trade.The top Russian diplomat started on Tuesday a Middle East tour by paying a working visit to the UAE. His journey also involves visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.