0
Wednesday 10 March 2021 - 10:52

Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief

Story Code : 920692
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
"Based on the fact that Armenian President Armen Sarkissian did not sign the draft decree on the dismissal of the General Staff chief but refrained from filing an appeal with the Constitutional Court, Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan was relieved of his post on March 10 in accordance with the law," the Armenian government’s press service quoted Pashinyan as saying, TASS reported.

On Tuesday night, the Armenian presidential office stated that various political forces were wrong when they said that March 9 was the deadline for the president to turn to the Constitutional Court because there was no deadline at all.

A political crisis broke out in Armenia after the head of the General Staff and other top military brass had demanded the resignation of the prime minister and the government on February 25.

Pashinyan slammed the demand as a coup attempt and announced his decision to dismiss Gasparyan. He twice requested the president to sack the General Staff chief.
Comment


Featured Stories
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
By Jeremy Kuzmarov
10 March 2021
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
10 March 2021
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
10 March 2021
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
9 March 2021
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
9 March 2021
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
9 March 2021
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
9 March 2021
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
8 March 2021
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
8 March 2021
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
8 March 2021
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
8 March 2021
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
7 March 2021