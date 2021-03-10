China Summons British Ambassador over 'Inappropriate' Article

Islam Times - China has summoned Britain's ambassador to Beijing over an "inappropriate" article that she published last week about freedom of the press in China.

In the article, written in Chinese and posted on the official WeChat account of the British Embassy in Beijing, Ambassador Caroline Wilson claimed that China was "biased" against foreign media, which she said were criticizing Beijing in "good faith."Beijing summoned Wilson on Tuesday to file "stern representations" with her over the article.In a statement, China's Foreign Ministry said the Chinese government and people had never opposed foreign media, but were opposed to those outlets that made up fake news to attack China and its ruling Communist Party under the pretext of press freedom and freedom of speech."The whole article is full of 'lecturer' arrogance and ideological prejudice… and is seriously inconsistent with the status of diplomats," it added in remarks attributed to the head of the ministry's Europe department.The UK Foreign Office did not immediately comment.Wilson, whose article was still accessible on WeChat on Tuesday, responded herself on Twitter by insisting that "I stand by my article."Political tensions between the UK and China have entered the media realm.Last month, China's broadcasting regulator banned the flagship British international news outlet BBC World News from airing in the Asian country over violations of its broadcast regulations.China's National Radio and Television Administration said an investigation by the Chinese regulator had found that BBC World News' China-related reports had "seriously violated" regulations for "truthful and fair" coverage in addition to undermining Chinese national interests.