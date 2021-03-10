0
Wednesday 10 March 2021 - 12:13

Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Haunt Saudi Arabia, Senior Ansarullah Official Says

Story Code : 920718
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Haunt Saudi Arabia, Senior Ansarullah Official Says
Speaking in an interview with Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen television news network on Tuesday, Ali al-Qahoum said the military capabilities of Yemeni armed forces and their allies were substantially growing.

“After six years of aggression against Yemen, the House of Saud has failed to achieve any of its objectives in the face of the Yemeni nation’s steadfastness and resilience,” Qahoum said.

He said Yemeni army troops and allied Popular Committees fighters have proven that “they have a wide array of options on the battle ground and can reach strategic facilities,” adding, “Yemeni ballistic missiles have become a nightmare for the enemies.” 

Qahoum then addressed Saudi authorities, saying, “You will never be able to break down the resistance of Yemeni people, and they possess a great deal of options and surprises.”

“If Saudi Arabia presses ahead with its aggression and tyranny, our blood won’t be cheap and the kingdom must accept the justice of an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth,” the senior Ansarullah official said.

Separately, the recent death of a high-ranking Saudi military commander has been shrouded in mystery.

While some sources claim that Major General Ali Zafer al-Shahri, Commander of King Abdullah Air Base in Saudi Arabia’s southern port city of Jeddah, died after falling down the side of a mountain, others say he succumbed to injuries sustained during a recent missile and drone strike by Yemeni forces on targets deep inside Saudi territory.

An unnamed close member of Shahri’s family later denied reports he had lost his life while climbing, saying the Saudi commander had died in a Jeddah hospital.
Comment


Featured Stories
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
By Jeremy Kuzmarov
10 March 2021
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
10 March 2021
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
10 March 2021
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
9 March 2021
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
9 March 2021
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
9 March 2021
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
9 March 2021
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
8 March 2021
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
8 March 2021
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
8 March 2021
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
8 March 2021
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
7 March 2021