Wednesday 10 March 2021 - 12:16

US Sanctions Two Iranians on Allegations of ‘Human Rights Violations’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the sanctions against Ali Hemmatian and Masoud Safdari in a statement released Tuesday.

Blinken claimed “We will continue to consider all appropriate tools to impose costs on those responsible for human rights violations and abuses in Iran. We will also work with our allies to promote accountability for such violations and abuses," adding, "The United States will continue to support the rights of people in Iran and demand the Iranian government treat its people with respect and dignity."

The US regularly repeats allegations that Iran is violating human rights.

Tehran has time and again argued that Iran’s Judiciary is independent and committed to due process in accordance with the applicable laws as well as Iran’s obligations under relevant international instruments.

Washington has for long been abusing the human rights mechanisms to interference in Iran’s internal affairs.
