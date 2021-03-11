0
Thursday 11 March 2021 - 07:16

Netanyahu to Visit UAE on First Official Visit After ‘Normalization’

Netanyahu, the reports added, is set to meet with the Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Netanyahu's previous schedule for the day has been scrapped, the same reports said, to be replaced with the trip that is yet to be officially confirmed.

The announcement comes after the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity and the UAE agreed to normalize their ties back in September, with Netanyahu's trip to the country being considered a ‘long-awaited’ step.

It has, however, repeatedly been postponed due to the regulations implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Now, however, the tour could materialize just days before the Zionist regime’s upcoming elections, slated for March 23.

It is not clear whether the visit will be Netanyahu's first, as the Zionist PM is reported to have visited the country before under the radar, but it will be his first official one.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu met with the UAE's first-ever envoy to the occupied territories, discussing the prospects of a range of bilateral and regional projects in multiple spheres.
