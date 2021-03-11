0
Thursday 11 March 2021 - 09:29

Trump Says US ‘Probably’ Would Never Have COVID-19 Vaccine If He Wasn’t President

“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all,” Trump said in a statement, The New York Post reported.

“I hope everyone remembers!” He continued.

A senior adviser to US President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response team said on Wednesday that one in four adults in the United States have now received their first shot of the vaccine.

Trump, who was permanently banned from Twitter following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has resorted to emailing statements that are reminiscent of his old tweets.

The former president frequently took to twitter during his presidency to call out lawmakers, make official announcements and even promote his policies.

The social media giant barred him for good “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
