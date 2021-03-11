New Allegations Mount Pressure Against NY Governor Cuomo

Islam Times - Pressure is mounting on New York's besieged Governor Andrew Cuomo as a report of new physical harassment allegations emerged, US media reported on Wednesday.

According to a Tuesday's report in Albany Times Union, a female employee has accused Cuomo of harassment, becoming the sixth woman to do so.Citing a person with "direct knowledge" of the accusations, the newspaper said that, as per the person's charges, last year, Cuomo invited the woman to his Albany mansion, claiming he needed help fixing an issue with his phone.The employee did not file a formal report at the time, but said this was not the only instance of inappropriate contacts from Cuomo.Cuomo, who denies all of the physical harassment charges, including the latest one, is also reportedly facing a federal probe into his handling of New York's COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, with the Cuomo team releasing some 9,000 recovered patients to nursing homes and then undercounting death tolls in such facilities by thousands.Claiming that the situation was nothing but a communications mistake, in preparation for his possible legal battle on the matter, Cuomo hired a lawyer who earlier represented disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.