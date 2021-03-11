Imam Khamenei: Islamic Revolution of Iran Is Continuation of Prophet’s Noble Mission

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei delivered a televised speech to the Iranian nation on the occasion of Eid al-Mabaath al-Nabawi al-Sharif [Noble Prophetic Mission], which marks the day Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] was chosen as God’s messenger.

Regarding the occasion, Imam Khamenei said that “this mission aims at finding a political system that achieves its goals,” adding, “the Noble Prophetic Mission [Mabath al-Nabawi al-Shareef] included great goals and was escorted with an inclusive political power”.His Eminence further describes the Mabath al-Nabawi al-Shareef anniversary as the festive of all people longing for justice in the world, particularly the Muslim nation.The Leader went on to explain, “Religion is an inclusive program for the humans' life, it is not limited to the individua," noting that “Enemies reject political Islam that runs the state and its institutions”.In addition, Imam Khamenei said, “The Islamic Revolution of Iran has personalized and revived the content of the Noble Prophetic Mission,” commending Imam Khomeini's ideology that deepened the prophetic path and stabilized it in society.In his speech, His Eminence warned that “The conspiracies the Islamic Revolution has been facing are similar to those Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] had faced”.“Enemies have promoted lies and fabrications in their confrontation with the Islamic Revolution, they even claimed that it is against the peoples,” the Leader added.Elsewhere in his speech, Imam Khamenei said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is not hostile to everybody, and it treats those who are not hostile to it very well”.His Eminence stated, “The Holy Quran calls for being prepared to confront the enemy,” noting that “the enemy will be defeated with patience, steadfastness and preparing our power”.“Soft war is more difficult and more dangerous than the solid wars, it also targets the people's patience,” the Leader explained.“We tested our enemies since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, and the US was the country that most conspired against Iran,” Imam Khamenei said.His Eminence shed light on the Yemeni conflict that has entered its 6th year, saying, “The Arab conspirers have been bombing the Yemeni people and committing crimes against them for six years… When the Yemenis responded to the crimes committed against them and defended their people they were accused of terrorism”.Nonetheless, Imam Khamenei tackled the threat posed by the United States, singling it out as the sole country acquiring a nuclear bomb. He said, “The only country that used a nuclear bomb in the world is the US”.“The US supported the Saudi criminal who dismembered one of his nationals, and supported Daesh [Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS’ / ‘ISIL’], allowing them to sell Syria’s oil,” the Leader stated.Accordingly, Imam Khamenei urged the US to “leave Iraq and Syria immediately”.Eid al-Mabath al-Nabawi al-Shareef – the anniversary of Noble Prophetic Mission – is annually celebrated by Muslims all over the word on the 27th day of the lunar Hijri month of Rajab.