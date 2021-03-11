Netanyahu Calls Off His UAE Visit After Jordan Denies Flight Track over Its Airspace

Islam Times - 'Israeli' media reports said Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won't visit the United Arab Emirates [UAE] because Jordan didn't approve the flight's path, contradicting earlier reports that canceling the trip is due to admitting his wife to hospital.

According to Hebrew reports, it was estimated that Amman denied the approval of the flight's track over its airspace shortly before it was set to take off.The denial is cited to be in response to the Zionist entity’s denial of a Jordanian prince to enter the Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday due to disagreements on the measures to protect the prince.Earlier ‘Israeli’ media reports claimed that the Zionist premier called off his UAE visit under the pretext of admitting his wife, Sara, to hospital.Netanyahu was set to head to Abu Dhabi on Thursday on his first announced official visit, according to ‘Israeli’ media reports.During his cancelled trip, the Zionist PM was set to meet with the Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.