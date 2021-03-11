0
Thursday 11 March 2021 - 09:36

Netanyahu Calls Off His UAE Visit After Jordan Denies Flight Track over Its Airspace

Story Code : 920880
Netanyahu Calls Off His UAE Visit After Jordan Denies Flight Track over Its Airspace
According to Hebrew reports, it was estimated that Amman denied the approval of the flight's track over its airspace shortly before it was set to take off.

The denial is cited to be in response to the Zionist entity’s denial of a Jordanian prince to enter the Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday due to disagreements on the measures to protect the prince.

Earlier ‘Israeli’ media reports claimed that the Zionist premier called off his UAE visit under the pretext of admitting his wife, Sara, to hospital.

Netanyahu was set to head to Abu Dhabi on Thursday on his first announced official visit, according to ‘Israeli’ media reports.

During his cancelled trip, the Zionist PM was set to meet with the Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
Imam Khamenei: Islamic Revolution of Iran Is Continuation of Prophet’s Noble Mission
Imam Khamenei: Islamic Revolution of Iran Is Continuation of Prophet’s Noble Mission
11 March 2021
Putin, Erdogan Launch New Phase of Turkish Nuclear Power Plant
Putin, Erdogan Launch New Phase of Turkish Nuclear Power Plant
11 March 2021
Hamas Official: Gaza Leader Sinwar Re-elected
Hamas Official: Gaza Leader Sinwar Re-elected
11 March 2021
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
10 March 2021
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
By Jeremy Kuzmarov
10 March 2021
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
10 March 2021
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
10 March 2021
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
9 March 2021
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
9 March 2021
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
9 March 2021
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
9 March 2021
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
8 March 2021