Thursday 11 March 2021 - 10:39

US and Israel to Hold Strategic Meeting Thursday

The meeting will be led by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, and will focus on regional issues, the statement added.

The focus will be on regional issues based on close consultations between the two sides over the past few months.

The meeting will be part of the ongoing extensive dialogue between the United States and Israel on all important issues in bilateral relations and, most importantly, the long-standing dialogue between the two sides in previous administrations.

The White House announced on February 20 that US President Joe Biden had made a phone call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding: "In this phone conversation, Biden told Netanyahu that he intends to strengthen defense cooperation with Israel."

Biden and Netanyahu also discussed the need to continue strong bilateral consultations on security issues in the region, including Iran. Biden reiterated his support for the normalization of relations between Israel and some Arab countries.
