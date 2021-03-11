‘Israeli’ Officials Busy Knowing How to Deal with Hezbollah’s Growing Might
Story Code : 920907
So-called president of the Zionist entity Reuven Rivlin accepted the invitations of German, French and Austrian leaders to visit their countries, and he is expected to embark on a short tour of the continent next week.
‘Israeli’ military Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi will travel with Rivlin, for a series of diplomatic and military meetings with high-ranking European officials.
The meetings are expected to focus on the ‘danger’ Hezbollah’s growing might exposes to the Zionist entity, the so-called Iranian ‘threat’ and the recent decision by the International Criminal Court to investigate alleged war crimes.