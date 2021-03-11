Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran

Islam Times - The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations issued a statement welcoming US President Biden administration's decision to impose sanctions on two Iranians.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, which is an influential lobbying group in the United States for the Zionist regime, issued a statement on Tuesday on Joe Biden's government boycotting two Iranians.The conference is made up of 51 American Jewish organizations and aims to strengthen ties between Washington and Tel Aviv and build consensus among American Jewish organizations on their interactions with the US government.Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in a joint statement announced, “We commend and praise Biden administration for taking the right action in imposing sanctions on Ali Hemmtian and Massoud Safdarian two Iranian officials.”The leaders of this Zionist regime lobby then repeated baseless claims of Washington officials against these two Iranian citizens about their involvement in human rights violations.On Tuesday evening, US President Joe Biden's administration imposed its first sanctions on Iran. The US State Department said in a statement that it had placed Ali Hemmatian and Massoud Safdarian on the sanctions list.