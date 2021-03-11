0
Thursday 11 March 2021 - 11:35

Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran

Story Code : 920910
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, which is an influential lobbying group in the United States for the Zionist regime, issued a statement on Tuesday on Joe Biden's government boycotting two Iranians.

The conference is made up of 51 American Jewish organizations and aims to strengthen ties between Washington and Tel Aviv and build consensus among American Jewish organizations on their interactions with the US government.

Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in a joint statement announced, “We commend and praise Biden administration for taking the right action in imposing sanctions on Ali Hemmtian and Massoud Safdarian two Iranian officials.”

The leaders of this Zionist regime lobby then repeated baseless claims of Washington officials against these two Iranian citizens about their involvement in human rights violations.

On Tuesday evening, US President Joe Biden's administration imposed its first sanctions on Iran. The US State Department said in a statement that it had placed Ali Hemmatian and Massoud Safdarian on the sanctions list.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
Imam Khamenei: Islamic Revolution of Iran Is Continuation of Prophet’s Noble Mission
Imam Khamenei: Islamic Revolution of Iran Is Continuation of Prophet’s Noble Mission
11 March 2021
Putin, Erdogan Launch New Phase of Turkish Nuclear Power Plant
Putin, Erdogan Launch New Phase of Turkish Nuclear Power Plant
11 March 2021
Hamas Official: Gaza Leader Sinwar Re-elected
Hamas Official: Gaza Leader Sinwar Re-elected
11 March 2021
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
10 March 2021
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
By Jeremy Kuzmarov
10 March 2021
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
10 March 2021
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
10 March 2021
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
9 March 2021
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
9 March 2021
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
9 March 2021
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
9 March 2021
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
8 March 2021