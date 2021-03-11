0
Thursday 11 March 2021 - 11:43

Israel Arrests Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam

Story Code : 920911
A relative of Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Israeli occupation forces surrounded the house and ordered the Sheikh to accompany them.

"The Israeli forces did not explain the reasons for the arrest," he added.

Occupation forces have stormed 81-year-old Sheikh Sabri's house several times and removed him from Al-Aqsa under the pretext of "incitement" over his positions aimed at preserving the Islamic identity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Anadolu has reported

Last year, Israeli soldiers extended an order banning Sheikh Sabri from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for four months, after raiding his house. Israel occupied eastern Jerusalem al Quds, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

For years, worshipping at the Al-Aqsa Mosque has been limited to residents of occupied eastern Jerusalem al Quds and Arab cities and towns in Israel.

The mosque compound covers an area of 36 acres and is the third most sacred Islamic site in the world after the Mosques in Mecca and Medina. Despite this, Al-Aqsa Mosque is frequently and violently stormed by illegal Israeli settlers and police, usually from the gate which leads from the Buraq Wall Square.
Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Urges Support for Striking Prisoners
Islam Times - Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam has urged Palestinian, Arab and Muslim people to support Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli regime in their hunger strike.
