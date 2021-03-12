0
Friday 12 March 2021 - 03:24

Contract with Husband ’Grants Sara Netanyahu Veto in Mossad, Military Appointments’

Contract with Husband ’Grants Sara Netanyahu Veto in Mossad, Military Appointments’
In a video interview, posted on the internet, David Arzi, former vice president of commercial and civil aviation at the Zionist entity’s Aerospace Industries, said he was allowed to read clauses of the contract in 1999, during Netanyahu’s first stint as prime minister, by the latter’s lawyer and cousin David Shimron.

The legal contract signed by the couple, he says, grants Sara Netanyahu [Sara Ben-Artzi as her maiden name] far-reaching control over their life. Accordingly, she is reportedly allowed to sign off on appointments of the heads of Mossad intelligence agency, Shin Bet domestic security service, and the ‘Israeli’ military.

In line with the contract, according to Arzi, the prime minister vows not to take any overnight trip without taking along his wife, by profession an educational and career psychologist, who is also permitted to take part in top-secret meetings.

“She can take part in all the most secret meetings, even though she does not have security clearance. That jumped out at me,” Arzi said in the video, part of an interview in Hebrew with journalist Dan Raviv.

“She authorizes the following appointments, the head of the Mossad, the head of the Shin Bet and the IOF chief of staff. And that is in writing, she has to give the authorization in writing, if not, it is a violation of the contract,” continues the ex-Aerospace Industries’ official.

He adds in the video that violation of the contract would result in Benjamin Netanyahu “forfeiting all their property to her.”

Regarding finances, the contract stipulates that Sara Netanyahu wields major control as well.

“There was a very detailed section that she would handle their finances… It was written that he would not have credit cards, only she would. And if he needed money, she would give it to him,” says Arzi in Hebrew, as quoted by the outlet.

The statements by Arzi have stirred up a media storm, with Benjamin Netanyahu’s office strongly denying the claims as “a complete and recycled lie that will be handled legally.”
