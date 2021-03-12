0
Friday 12 March 2021 - 03:28

IOF Clears Soldier of Any Wrongdoing after Weapon Stolen During Exercise

Story Code : 921015
The unnamed soldier is reportedly part of an elite commando unit and was attacked by a number of suspects during an overnight navigation exercise earlier this month.

Investigators said that the soldier, who was lightly injured in the incident, attempted to fend off his attackers and acted appropriately, given the circumstances.

The attack was condemned vociferously by IOF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, who said the suspects had "crossed a red line."

“Israeli broadcaster Kan News reported that the incident took place near the northern village of Shfaram.

The soldier was reportedly accosted by two men driving in a vehicle at around 3 am while patrolling a dirt road.

The suspects attacked the soldier after he refused their offer for a ride. The soldier managed to throw the magazine of his weapon into a nearby bush before the suspects escaped with his weapon.

According to government data, there are some 400,000 illegal weapons in the “Israeli” entity, 70 percent of which are from the army and police force.
