Yemen Vows to Continue Retaliatory Attacks Until Saudi Arabia Ends War

Islam Times - Colonel Aziz Rashed, a Spokesman for the Yemeni Army, said the country’s forces will certainly continue their retaliatory strikes deep into Saudi Arabia until the Riyadh regime ends the aggression and lifts the blockade on Yemen.

He warned that Western and American air defenses will not be able to repel the attacks, and that the Yemeni forces will have surprises for the enemy, Yemeni News reported."The Yemeni military wants to convey a message to Saudi Arabia. It says that if you keep occupying and besieging Yemen, from today on, neither the Patriots nor the Black Hawks will be able to secure Riyadh," he stated."Neither the United States, nor Israel, nor the Western states can bring about victory for Saudi Arabia because their strategic weapons could not counter the military will of the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees," the military official added.On Thursday, Yemen unveiled new achievements in the defense sector, including ballistic missiles, drones and artillery as well as anti-tank and light and heavy weapons.During recent weeks, the Yemeni Army and fighters from Popular Committees have increased their drone and missile attacks on military targets and oil installations deep inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for Riyadh’s all-out aggression against the impoverished country and the total blockade imposed on its people.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former President, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement. The war has taken a heavy toll on Yemen's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.The United Nations estimated in late 2020 that the war had caused as many as 233,000 deaths in Yemen since 2015, including 131,000 from indirect causes such as lack of food and deadly disease.According to the UN, at least 80 percent of Yemen’s 30 million people need some form of aid or protection. The UN describes Yemen as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.The Yemeni Armed Forces and allied popular groups have been defending the country against the aggressor regimes.Several human right groups and charities have accused the Western governments of prolonging the war in Yemen by permitting the sale of weapons and military equipments to the kingdom and its allies.