Friday 12 March 2021 - 03:52

No Plans for Putin-Biden Phone Contacts Now, Kremlin Says

Story Code : 921024
No Plans for Putin-Biden Phone Contacts Now, Kremlin Says
"So far, there are no discussions on that score," Peskov said, answering a question if there were any plans to hold new phone contacts between the Russian and US leaders in the near future, TASS reported.

On January 26, Putin and Biden held their first phone conversation, which lasted for more than 35 minutes.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the exchange of diplomatic notes on extending New START between the two countries.

They also discussed pressing bilateral and international issues, including cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and other areas, namely trade and economy.
