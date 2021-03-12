0
Friday 12 March 2021 - 11:59

Tehran Urges Riyadh to Stop Carnage in Yemen

Story Code : 921093
“Defying principles of morality, KSA once again bombards the besieged and famine-stricken people of Yemen,” Khatibzadeh said in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday.

“KSA must stop this carnage and end its war on fellow Muslims and Arabs,” he underlined.

“Daydreams of conquering Yemen in ‘3 weeks’ haven’t materialized in 6 years. Time to wake up,” the Iranian diplomat added.

Saudi Arabia launched a devastating military aggression against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states, such as the UAE, and with arms support from the US and several Western countries.

The aim was to return to power the Riyadh-backed regime of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and defeat the Ansarullah revolutionary movement.

Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project [ACLED].

The war has failed to achieve its goals, but killed tens of thousands of innocent Yemenis and destroyed the impoverished country’s infrastructure. The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
