IRG Quds Force Commander: Crushing Americans’ Bones Will be Heard in the Appropriate Time

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani emphasized that the sound of Americans’ bones being crushed will be heard in the appropriate time.

Brigadier General Ghaani said in a speech on Friday marking the anniversary of Kheybar and Badr Martyrs that the United States has proved to the world that it is a murderer by assassinating former Quds Force commander martyr leader Qassem Soleimani.He then added that the ‘Israeli’ entity today is surrounding itself with a wall, but it has to make sure that we will even destroy this wall.Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Ghaani pointed to the Resistance forces’ confrontation of the hegemonic powers: “The Resistance forces around the world are confronting the armed arrogant powers with their bare hands,” adding that “the Palestinian and Yemeni resistance forces are making history with their bare hands.”Hailing the Yemeni resistance fighters, Ghaani underscored that “The Yemeni fighters have surprised the world by launching eight successful operations in less than ten days, in which they targeted sites of the Saudi regime.”