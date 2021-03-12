0
Friday 12 March 2021 - 14:37

Moscow: Russia to Retaliate, If US Brings Intermediate-Range Missiles to Asia-Pacific

Story Code : 921124
"The deployment of US intermediate and shorter-range missiles of whatever configuration in various parts of the world, including the Asia-Pacific region, would have an extremely destabilizing effect from the standpoint of international and regional security. This would trigger a new spiral of the arms race fraught with unpredictable consequences," Maria Zakharova said, TASS reported.

"Clearly, this march of events will by no means enhance the security of the United States, let alone its allies. The emergence of more missile threats will certainly entail our retaliation," she added.

Zakharova recalled that Russia’s unilateral moratorium on deploying missiles of this class in the regions where this type of weapons of US manufacture was absent remained in force.

"We are calling upon all parties concerned for joint efforts to achieve a political and diplomatic settlement of the situation following Washington’s termination of the INF Treaty," she stressed.

Zakharova added that Russia kept the door open to equitable and constructive work for restoring trust, international security and strategic stability following the INF Treaty’s demise.
