0
Friday 12 March 2021 - 15:05

Russia: Turkey Won’t Bow to US Pressure, Will Buy 2nd S-400 Regiment

Story Code : 921133
Russia: Turkey Won’t Bow to US Pressure, Will Buy 2nd S-400 Regiment
"They oppose supplies to any country in every possible way. In particular, they have problems with Turkey, we are all aware of it. Thanks God, our Turkish partners remain firm and understand that this is a matter of their national security. I believe we will move on," defense cooperation agency chief Dmitry Shugayev said.

In January, Turkey expressed readiness to buy a second package of Russia’s S-400 systems on condition of technology transfer.

Turkey's purchase of the seminal Russian air-defense systems became a flashpoint of tension in the US-Turkish relationship since July 2019. Washington demanded that Ankara refuse the deal and purchase American Patriot systems instead, threatening to cancel F-35 deliveries. Ankara has so far resisted, even in the face of sanctions on its defense sector, imposed in December 2020.
Related Stories
Russia has Delivered 2nd S-400 Regimental Set to China
Islam Times - Russia has concluded procurement of a second S-400 Triumf (Triumph) missile system regimental set to China via maritime transport, the handover certificate was signed in ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
Imam Khamenei: Islamic Revolution of Iran Is Continuation of Prophet’s Noble Mission
Imam Khamenei: Islamic Revolution of Iran Is Continuation of Prophet’s Noble Mission
11 March 2021
Putin, Erdogan Launch New Phase of Turkish Nuclear Power Plant
Putin, Erdogan Launch New Phase of Turkish Nuclear Power Plant
11 March 2021
Hamas Official: Gaza Leader Sinwar Re-elected
Hamas Official: Gaza Leader Sinwar Re-elected
11 March 2021
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
10 March 2021
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
By Jeremy Kuzmarov
10 March 2021
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
10 March 2021
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
10 March 2021
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
9 March 2021
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
9 March 2021
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
9 March 2021
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
9 March 2021
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
8 March 2021