Russia: Turkey Won’t Bow to US Pressure, Will Buy 2nd S-400 Regiment

Islam Times - The head of the Russian Federal Military-Technical Cooperation Service expressed the belief on Friday that Turkey would not cave in to the pressure of the US, which keeps warning it against further purchases of Russian S-400 missile systems.

"They oppose supplies to any country in every possible way. In particular, they have problems with Turkey, we are all aware of it. Thanks God, our Turkish partners remain firm and understand that this is a matter of their national security. I believe we will move on," defense cooperation agency chief Dmitry Shugayev said.In January, Turkey expressed readiness to buy a second package of Russia’s S-400 systems on condition of technology transfer.Turkey's purchase of the seminal Russian air-defense systems became a flashpoint of tension in the US-Turkish relationship since July 2019. Washington demanded that Ankara refuse the deal and purchase American Patriot systems instead, threatening to cancel F-35 deliveries. Ankara has so far resisted, even in the face of sanctions on its defense sector, imposed in December 2020.