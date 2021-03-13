0
Saturday 13 March 2021 - 09:30

Iran’s Navy Equipped with Various Smart Missiles

Story Code : 921271
During a visit to a naval academy in the northern port city of Noshahr on Friday, Khanzadi said the Iranian Navy has acquired “a collection of equipment” thanks to the tireless efforts of its servicemen.

Highlighting Iran’s success to manufacture homegrown destroyers, he revealed that the Navy has been equipped with a broad range of smart missiles.

Iran is situated at the “strategic center of the world’s energy” transit, he noted, noting that the capabilities of the Iranian Navy must match the level of the Islamic establishment and the history of the country.

In remarks in September 2020, the commander said the Iranian Navy has increased the range of Jask-II submarine-launched missile.

Rear Admiral Khanzadi also noted that the naval missile can be fired from Fateh submarine, a homegrown watercraft with advanced sonar system.
