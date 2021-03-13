Biden Administration in Indirect Talks with Iran

Islam Times - The US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced that his country’s administration has initiated indirect talks with Iran through intermediaries and is waiting for a response from the Islamic Republic.

“Diplomacy with Iran is ongoing, just not in a direct fashion at the moment," Sullivan revealed at a press briefing at the White House.Sullivan further underscored that "There are communications through the Europeans and through others that enable us to explain to the Iranians what our position is, with respect to the compliance-for-compliance approach."“We’re waiting, at this point, to hear further from the Iranians how they would like to proceed,” he continued, noting that “We believe that we are in a diplomatic process now that we can move forward on, and ultimately secure our objective, which is to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon and to do so through diplomacy.”Former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], also known as the Iran nuclear deal.The New York Times, citing US and European diplomats, reported on Thursday that informal talks between Washington and Tehran are likely to resume in the coming weeks.