Former Mossad Chief Warns Israeli Officials against Underestimating Iran’s Military Capabilities

Islam Times - The former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo warned the Israeli officials against underestimating Iran’s military capabilities while tackling its nuclear program, adding that ‘Israel’ can never eradicate it through dealing a blow to the Islamic Republic.

Addressing Israel’s ‘national’ security conference, Pardo pointed out that the Israeli military capabilities are limited and that the US administration is not ready to engage in an all-out war on Iran.Zionist experts said, during the conference, that ‘Israel’ faces numerous complications in approaching the US attitude towards the Iranian nuclear deal, expressing contradictory points of view in this regard.Israeli analysts considered that Tel Aviv must express its concerns about the US tendency to rejoin the Iranian nuclear deal, noting, however, that the Zionist officials must remain cooperative with US administration.