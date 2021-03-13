Pentagon: US Launches New $7.5Mln Military Tactical Awareness Networking Center

Islam Times - The US military has established a new $7.5 million Center of Excellence in Networked Configurable Command, Control and Communications for Rapid Situational Awareness [COE-NC4], the War Department announced in a news release.

The US War Department through the Office of the Under Secretary of “Defense” for Research and Engineering [OUSD [R&E]], “launched a $7.5 million Center of Excellence in Networked Configurable Command, Control and Communications for Rapid Situational Awareness at the University of California, Riverside, the release said on Friday.The University of California, Riverside, is an Hispanic-serving minority institution and the new center was awarded to it through the OUSD [R&E]’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions Research and Education Program, the War Department said.“By focusing on large-scale networked systems for next-generation computing and communications, the Center will conduct research that enables systems and subsystems for sensing, data analysis, communications and networking, to be seamlessly integrated and adaptive to novel mission needs,” the release explained.The COE-NC4 will connect university students, faculty, and staff with fundamental research questions in the development of a robust, resilient, secure, and fully-networked military infrastructure while responding to failures and security threats, the US War Department said.