Saturday 13 March 2021 - 12:09

UK Labour Candidate Trained with Israeli Army: Report

Izzy Lenga, an officer in the Jewish Labour Movement, is running for the party’s new National Women’s Committee, as a right-wing candidate.

The movement worked for years to oust the party’s former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn, well known for his support of the Palestinian cause, has repeatedly been described by pro-Israeli lobbies in Britain as a threat to the life of Jews in the country.

The US-based Electronic Intifada — an online publication covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — released a photo of her wearing an Israeli army uniform, wrapped in an Israeli flag and carrying an assault rifle.

Lenga once “proudly” displayed the photo on social media networks, said the report.

Citing Israeli experts Dena Shunra and Daniel Shunra, the website said that the uniform and epaulets seen in the photo suggest that Lenga took part in Marva, a paramilitary course overseen by the Israeli army.

The Marva program provides weapons and training, Zionist political indoctrination and visits to military bases.

It also recruits Jewish people aged 18-25, from around the world, offering them incentives to become Israeli settlers, in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Many participants in the course have stayed in Israel, claiming citizenship and joining the military.

In 2015, Lenga became an officer with the campus society in Birmingham, which is affiliated to the Union of Jewish Students (UJS).

At the same time, she was also elected to the leadership committee of the UJS.

Israel has stepped up its settlement expansion in the occupied territories in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334.

The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital.

Canada refusing to prosecute Israeli soldier

In a related development, a rights organization called on Canada to take action against Israeli military over a shooting incident in 2015.

Photographer Rehab Nazzal was shot while photographing by a “skunk” truck, a non-lethal weapon used by Israeli troops that sprays chemicals with a strong sewage smell for crowd control.

No actions have been taken by Canada "to protest this incident,” Canadians for Justice and Peace said in a tweet earlier this week.

“This callous inaction is shocking and must be corrected,” it added.

Nazzal said at the time of the incident that she "would take shelter every few meters to avoid the tear gas and the 'Skunk' army truck that was spraying sewage chemical liquid on the protesters and the surrounding neighborhoods."

"When I stopped by a corner of one of the shops, and while taking some photographs, I was suddenly shot in the leg," she said.

"The last image I photographed shows a sniper hiding on the ground near the entrance to one of the city’s hotels," said Nazzal who was later recovered from the bullet wound.
