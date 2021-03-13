0
Saturday 13 March 2021 - 12:18

King Salman Suffers from Alzheimer's: Saudi Dissident

Story Code : 921319
King Salman Suffers from Alzheimer
In a video clip, Al-Faqih said that King Salman bin Abdulaziz is not only marginalized, but he does not know what is happening in the kingdom, Saudi Leaks reported.

He added, "Alzheimer's started with him in 2013 and reached the stage of no return in 2016 or 2017."

Al-Faqih continued, “King Salman can no longer perceive what is happening and his short memory does not exceed a few minutes. Consequently, he must necessarily be marginalized."



He continued: “The blame is not on King Salman or his son Muhammad, but on the whole people, the ruling family, and the intellectuals. Those who realize the truth and ignore it. "

Regarding the international refusal to deal with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, Al-Faqih said: "Not to cooperate with Bin Salman is now a global protocol."

Al-Faqih added that: "Bin Salman will not re-arrest members of the ruling family."

He suggested the return of the detained prince, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, to the forefront of the political scene soon.

Al-Faqih stressed that the imprisoned Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz is qualified to return to the political scene, and he is the only character. 
