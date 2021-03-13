Resistance Leader: Iraqi Youths May Retaliate against US Embassy

Islam Times - Spokesman of al-Nujaba Movement Nasr al-Shamri said that after the US assassination of Iran’s legendary anti-terror Commander General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the PMU, retaliatory measures by the young people of Iraq against the US embassy are not unlikely.

"The US brutal aggression which targeted the commanders of victory and liberation (Martyr Soleimani and Martyr Al-Mohandis) and martyred them and a group of their comrades provoked the feelings of anger and revenge in the hearts of millions of Iraqi people," al-Shamri told FNA on Saturday."Given the easy access to weapons in Iraq, it is not unlikely for groups of young people to retaliate against the US interests, including the embassy," he added.Al-Shamri, meantime, did not reject the possibility for the US embassy in Iraq to arrange false-flag attacks against Washington's interests to put the blame on the resistance forces.Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike on Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on January 3, 2020.The airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The two were martyred in an American airstrike that targeted their vehicle on the road to the airport.Five Iranian and five Iraqi military men were martyred by the missiles fired by the US drone at Baghdad International Airport.Ein Al-Assad is an airbase with a 4km runway at 188m altitude from sea levels, which is the main and the largest US airbase in Iraq. Early reports said the radar systems and missile defense shields in Ein Al-Assad failed to operate and intercept the Iranian missiles. Unofficial reports said the US army's central radar systems at Ein Al-Assad had been jammed by electronic warfare.On January 8, 2020 and after the funeral ceremony of General Soleimani, the IRGC Aerospace Force started heavy ballistic missile attacks on US Ein Al-Assad airbase in Southwestern Iraq near the border with Syria and a US operated airbase in Erbil in retaliation for the US assassination of General Soleimani.The second IRGC reprisal attack targeted a US military base near Erbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the second leg of "Martyr Soleimani" reprisal operation.Iraq said the attacks had not taken any toll from its army men stationed at these two bases. The US army had blocked entrance into Ein Al-Assad to everyone, including the Iraqi army.The IRGC officials said none of the missiles had been intercepted.Meantime, Iran announced that it had issued arrest warrants for 48 officials of the US and other countries who have been involved in the assassination of the martyred General Soleimani.