Famine has arrived in pockets of Yemen. Saudi ships blocking fuel aren't helping

Ten-month-old Hassan Ali, who died in a hospital in Abs, Yemen, where he was being treated for malnutrition.

Islam Times- When 10-month-old Hassan Ali arrived at the hospital, doctors were hopeful they could save him. So many children in northern Yemen, after all, don't even get this far, starved not only of food but also the fuel needed just to reach medical help.

Trucks lined up on a road outside Hodeidah, fully laden but with no fuel to leave.



The port of Hodeidah's fuel storage facility, running dry. The last shipment of oil arrived on December 30 last year.



The old city of the capital, Sana'a. Houthi rebels control Sana'a after forcing the internationally recognized government out.

Mohammed, a severely malnourished 6-month old, at the Therapeutic Centre in Abs Hospital.

Ten-month-old Zahra sits in her mother's arms at the Rural Harf Soufian Hospital, where she has become a celebrated success story.

Journalist Abdelrahman Khalid contributed to this report. Map by Renée Rigdon.