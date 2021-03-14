0
Sunday 14 March 2021 - 00:18

President Abbas Thanks Sayyed Sistani for His Support to Palestinian Cause

President Abbas Thanks Sayyed Sistani for His Support to Palestinian Cause
President Abbas hailed Sayyed Sistani’s support to the Palestinians in their fight to restore national rights as reflected in his historical meeting with Pope Francis.

The Palestinian president also expressed his hope that the Iraqi and the rest of the Arab peoples enjoy prosperity and restore sanctities on top of which is Al-Quds.

Sayyed Sistani had welcomed Pope Francis in Al-Najaf during his visit to Iraq, updating him on the political, military and economic challenges which endanger the regional peoples, especially the Palestinians.
