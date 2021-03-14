President Abbas Thanks Sayyed Sistani for His Support to Palestinian Cause

Islam Times - The Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sent a letter to the top Shiite Cleric in Iraq, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Sistani, thanking his eminence for his support to the Palestinian cause and what he raised during the meeting with Pope Francis.

President Abbas hailed Sayyed Sistani’s support to the Palestinians in their fight to restore national rights as reflected in his historical meeting with Pope Francis.The Palestinian president also expressed his hope that the Iraqi and the rest of the Arab peoples enjoy prosperity and restore sanctities on top of which is Al-Quds.Sayyed Sistani had welcomed Pope Francis in Al-Najaf during his visit to Iraq, updating him on the political, military and economic challenges which endanger the regional peoples, especially the Palestinians.