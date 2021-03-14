0
Sunday 14 March 2021 - 07:17

650,000 Syrian Refugees Return to Syria

In the past 24 hours, 48 people, including 15 women and 25 children, entered Syria from Lebanon through the two new crossings of Yabous and Talkalakh.

Meanwhile, on Saturday 13 March, no displaced person has returned to his country from the Nasib border crossing on the Jordanian-Syrian border.

The total number of refugees who have returned to Syria since July 18, 2018, is estimated at 650,348, most of them from Jordan with 395,000 and Lebanon with 250,000, respectively.

According to the Russian Reconciliation Center, located at the Al-Hmeimim base in Latakia in northwestern Syria, there are still about 6,740,000 Syrian refugees abroad, about half of whom are in Turkey.

About 1.3 million Syrian refugees have announced their readiness to return to their country.

The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a widespread offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies.

The Syrian army defeated the ISIS terrorist group with the help of the Islamic Republic of Iran and with the support of Russia.
