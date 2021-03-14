Nigerian ISIS Attack on Military Convoy Leaves 32 Dead, Wounded

Islam Times - A terrorist attack by the West African ISIS (ISWAP) on a military convoy in the northeastern state of Borno State has left 19 dead and 13 wounded.

The convoy came under heavy attack from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters near Gudumbali in the Lake Chad region on Thursday, the sources said.The 10-vehicle convoy was on its way to Gudumbali from the town of Kukawa for a military operation against the insurgents when it came under fire, said another military source, who gave the same toll.Among the wounded are three civilians.In a statement, the branch of ISIS in West Africa has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Nigerian military convoy.ISWAP which split from the terrorist group Boko Haram in 2016, has become a dominant threat in Nigeria, attacking troops and bases while killing and kidnapping passengers at bogus checkpoints.