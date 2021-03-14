“Islamic Republic Has Plenty of Modern Weapons, It’s Iran That Sets Conditions”

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said Iran has obtained plenty of modern weapons, reminding the country’s enemies that it is the Islamic Republic that sets conditions.

In remarks on Sunday, Major General Hossein Salami said the Islamic Republic “is not dealing with the enemies with empty hands anymore, as is has plenty of modern weapons.”“Today, we set conditions for the enemy. Of course whenever we were restricted by their (enemy’s) conditions, we lost. But when we set conditions for the enemy, we won,” he said.“The US has thousands of forces in Iraq, but it has to withdraw from that country.”Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.