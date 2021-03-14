0
Sunday 14 March 2021 - 22:57

Zionist Settlers Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque Again

According to Al-Ahed News, the Zionists settlers continue their series of daily attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The latest news from the occupied lands indicates that Al-Aqsa Mosque has once again been attacked by dozens of Zionists.

Palestinian media reported that the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque has been done by the green light of the Zionist regime's military.

The anti-Islamic slogans were chanted after brutally attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque and entering the courtyard of the mosque.

Last Friday, the Israeli forces attacked the Muslim worshipers and fired stun grenades at them after Friday prayers, forcing the Palestinians to leave the al-Aqsa Mosque through al-Asbat Gate.

The Israeli troops had also prevented 321 people from the West Bank from performing the Friday prayers at al-Aqsa, arresting four of them, according to the WAFA news agency.

Separately, Israeli forces continued to suppress anti-settlement weekly protests across the occupied West Bank on Friday.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Emboldened by the anti-Palestine policies of former US President Donald Trump, the Israeli regime stepped up its settlement expansion in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounces settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.”

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land.
