Sunday 14 March 2021 - 23:03

US Military Convoy Enters Northeast Syria from Northern Iraq: Report

US Military Convoy Enters Northeast Syria from Northern Iraq: Report
RT Arabic television, citing local sources, reported that the convoy of some 45 trucks crossed Waleed border crossing into Syrian territories.

The sources said the trucks entered Syria from the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, and were carrying logistical equipment, four-wheel-drive vehicles as well as fuel supplies.

They traveled along the M4 international highway towards US military forces in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah and neighboring Deir Ezzor province.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the troops deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of ISIL terrorists. Damascus, however, says the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.

The US first confirmed its looting of Syrian oil during a Senate hearing exchange between South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in July last year.

During his testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Pompeo confirmed for the first time that an American oil company would begin work in northeastern Syria, which is controlled by militants from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Syrian government strongly condemned the agreement, saying that the deal was struck to plunder the country’s natural resources, including oil and gas.

In the same context, Syria’s official SANA news agency said a convoy of a dozen of US trucks had left Hasakah for the neighboring Iraq, carrying tens of tons of grain.

Citing local sources in al-Ya’rubiyah town, it reported that 10 military vehicles loaded with wheat crops from silos of Tal Alou village headed towards the Iraqi territories after crossing Waleed border crossing.

The sources added that the trucks were escorted by US-sponsored SDF militants.
