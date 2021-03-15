YPG/PKK Terror Attack in N.Syria Kills 2 Civilians
The governor’s office in Gaziantep, southern Turkey, which helps keep the peace in the area across the border, said the terrorist YPG/PKK had fired three mortar shells from the borderline around Manbij and killed a woman and child.
Another woman was seriously injured and in critical condition in a local hospital, the office added in a statement.
In 2016 Jarabulus was cleared of terrorists by Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield, an operation launched to prevent a terrorist corridor and keep the region safe, but terror groups still sometimes attack in an effort to disturb the peace.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.