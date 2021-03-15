0
Monday 15 March 2021 - 08:24

‘Israeli’ Finance Firm Hacked, Group Demands Ransom

Story Code : 921607
‘Israeli’ Finance Firm Hacked, Group Demands Ransom
The Black Shadow group began releasing large swathes of the stolen data on Saturday, which included information on KLS customers in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories and abroad.

The hacker group is the same one that carried out a major cyberattack against the Zionist entity’s Shirbit insurance company in December, during which they demanded a ransom of no less than 200 Bitcoins, or $3.8 million, for the return of the stolen information.

The hackers on Saturday demanded that KLS pay a ransom worth $570,000 in Bitcoin, a demand that the finance company rejected.

KLS said it had received initial assistance from the government's cyber security branch to stop the attack and the attempt to steal money from the company.

The ‘Israeli’ Cyber Security Authority said following the attack on KLS that there was a need even for small companies to have strong defenses against potential hackers.

Meanwhile, Dr. Harel Menashri, head of the Cyber department at Holon Institute of Technology and a former member of the Shin Bet domestic security service, said he believes the hackers' ransom demand was intended to mask the true purpose of the attack.

According to Menashri, the hackers' real aim was to embarrass the Zionist companies by exposing their security weaknesses.

“It is completely clear that the attack was not carried out for ransom purposes as the hackers claim but other purposes are at hand," said Menashri.

"The ransom is a smoke screen just like the events at Shirbit."
Comment


Featured Stories
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
15 March 2021
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
15 March 2021
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
15 March 2021
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
14 March 2021
Syria Rejects Any Secret Negotiation with Israel
Syria Rejects Any Secret Negotiation with Israel
14 March 2021
Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office in Jerusalem as UNSC Resolution Breach
Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office in Jerusalem as UNSC Resolution Breach
14 March 2021
North Korea
North Korea 'Unresponsive' to Approaches from Biden Administration
14 March 2021
UNSC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Libya
UNSC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Libya
13 March 2021
US Ceasefire Plan Prolongs Yemen Descent into Turmoil: Ansarullah
US Ceasefire Plan Prolongs Yemen Descent into Turmoil: Ansarullah
13 March 2021
Pentagon: US Launches New $7.5Mln Military Tactical Awareness Networking Center
Pentagon: US Launches New $7.5Mln Military Tactical Awareness Networking Center
13 March 2021
Jordan Criticizes Bibi for “Toying with Region for Electoral Gains”
Jordan Criticizes Bibi for “Toying with Region for Electoral Gains”
13 March 2021
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
11 March 2021