0
Monday 15 March 2021 - 08:26

Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation

The delegation includes Head of Hezbollah’s Arab and International Relations, Sayyed Ammar al-Moussawi, his Deputy for International Affairs, Dr. Ahmad Mehanna, and Media Advisor Ahmad Hajj Ali.

The 3-day visit comes in response to an official invitation by the Russian Foreign Ministry. It will include a round of meetings at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Federal Council, the Duma, in addition to other political and media meetings.

Raad clarified earlier that the discussions in Moscow may tackle the formation of the new Lebanese cabinet in the course of addressing Lebanon’s situation in general. He also expressed hopes that Russia would support the efforts exerted to achieve this goal.
