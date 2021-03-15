Allegations on Iran’s Involvement in Attacks on US Forces in Iraq ‘Baseless’: Envoy

Islam Times - Iran’s UN ambassador dismissed the accusations that Tehran has had a role in recent strikes against the US bases in Iraq.

In a letter to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the rotating president of the UN Security Council, Iran’s ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi categorically denied his American counterpart’s efforts to accuse Iran of supporting the so-called “non-governmental militia groups” in Iraq.“The Islamic Republic of Iran has not been directly or indirectly involved in any armed attack against any US individual or body in Iraq,” he noted.“Therefore, we deny any claim about our implicit or explicit involvement in attacks against American forces in Iraq. Such allegations are totally baseless, invalid, and false,” the envoy added, Press TV reported on Monday.Earlier this month, a US contractor died after at least 10 rockets slammed into Ain al-Assad, a US-occupied air base in western Iraq. The West has blamed what it calls “Iran-backed groups” for the deadly attack.In his Sunday letter, Takht Ravanchi also noted that Iran condemns the US’ unlawful attack on February 25 against Iraqi forces along the Syrian border.“Such dangerous measures, which are wrongly justified based on an arbitrary interpretation of the article 51 of the UN charter, are considered violation of the sovereignty of regional countries, and a symbol of blatant breach of the international law and the UN charter,” he noted.The Iranian ambassador also warned that such attacks only exacerbate the already tense situation of the region, and in effect only serve the interests of terrorist groups in these countries.