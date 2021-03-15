Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base

Islam Times - Yemen’s army spokesman said on Monday that the country had fired armed drones to attack an airport and an air base in southern Saudi Arabia.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the country’s air force managed to carry out “accurate” attacks with Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) combat drones against Abha airport and the King Khalid air base in the southern town of Khamis Mushait.“It is part of our natural and legitimate right to respond to the crimes of the (Saudi-led coalition) and its continuing blockade,” Saree added.The Saudi-led coalition claimed it had intercepted an explosive drone.Saudi Arabia and its regional allies, chiefly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), launched a war against Yemen in March 2015 to restore the government of fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, who resigned in 2014 and then flee to Riyadh.According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the war has killed almost a quarter of a million Yemenis, caused outbreaks of disease, turned Yemen into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and brought the poor Arab country to the verge of famine.