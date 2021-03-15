0
Monday 15 March 2021 - 10:07

4 QSD Militants Killed in Syria’s Raqqa, Deir Ez-Zur, Hasaka

Story Code : 921625
Local sources in Raqqa western countryside told SANA that a check-point affiliated to QSD militia near al-Tabaqa Airport was subjected to a machinegun attack which killed two militants and injured others.

Other local sources said that one militant affiliated to QSD was shot to death by unknown persons in al-Huweij town in Deir Ez-Zur south eastern countryside.

Another QSD militant was killed and four others were injured in machinegun attack that targeted a car transporting them on the road of Dsheisha village in al-Shaddadi area in Hasaka southern countryside.
