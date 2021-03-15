0
Monday 15 March 2021 - 10:49

Skies over Beijing Turn Yellow amid Monstrous Dust Storm

Story Code : 921633
At the moment, the air quality index in Beijing has reached a maximum of 500, with the amount of PM10 [particles with a diameter of 10 microns or less, so they are inhalable into the lungs] surpassing 8,000 micrograms per cubic meter in some areas.

Netizens posted numerous photos and videos on social media, depicting the situation in the city, showing the yellow sky and pointing out the harsh environmental situation.

Some users compared the pictures to sci-fi movies and even made memes using footage from the sandstorm-hit city.
 
