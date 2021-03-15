0
Monday 15 March 2021 - 21:13

UK Imposes Sanctions on Syrian Officials Close to President Assad

Story Code : 921736
The punitive measures target Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Assad adviser Luna Al-Shibl, financier Yassar Ibrahim, businessman Muhammad Baraa Al-Qatirji, Republican Guard commander Malik Aliaa, and Army Major Zaid Salah.

“The Assad regime has subjected the Syrian people to a decade of brutality for the temerity of demanding peaceful reform”, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said when announcing the sanctions.

The punitive measures will include travel bans and asset freezes against the designated members, the Foreign Office said in a press release.

This marks the first time the United Kingdom has punished Syria with sanctions since its withdrawal from the European Union.

The sanctions come as London’s Metropolitan Police Service has launched a preliminary investigation into alleged “encouragement of terrorist acts” by President Assad’s wife Asma.
