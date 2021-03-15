0
Monday 15 March 2021 - 21:19

Bomb Blast in Pakistan' Karachi Claims One Life, Four Injured

The bomb blast happened en route a Pakistani security forces’ vehicle in  Orangi Town area of Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, Pakistani-based Dunya News reported.

According to the report, four Pakistani military forces and a senior Pakistani officer were killed in the incident.

The incident took place while Pakistani security forces were stationed at a checkpoint when they were suddenly attacked by gunmen on a motorcycle.

The unidentified gunmen fled the scene of incident after the crime.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.
