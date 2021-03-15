Bomb Blast in Pakistan' Karachi Claims One Life, Four Injured

Islam Times - Media outlets announced the occurrence of a bomb blast en route Pakistan’s security forces in Karachi city which led to the killing and wounding of five people.

The bomb blast happened en route a Pakistani security forces’ vehicle in Orangi Town area of Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, Pakistani-based Dunya News reported.According to the report, four Pakistani military forces and a senior Pakistani officer were killed in the incident.The incident took place while Pakistani security forces were stationed at a checkpoint when they were suddenly attacked by gunmen on a motorcycle.The unidentified gunmen fled the scene of incident after the crime.No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.