Monday 15 March 2021 - 22:00

IRGC's Naval Force Unveils New Missile Site, Hosting Ballistic, Cruise Missiles

IRGC
The site was unveiled on Monday during a ceremony attended by the IRGC's Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the Commander of the IRGC's Navy, and a number of other high-ranking military officials and commanders.

During the ceremony, the IRGC's Navy displayed different types of of modern cruise and ballistic missile systems with various ranges.

The IRGC forces also took delivery of new missile equipment and systems enjoying new operational capabilities, including precision firing from passive defense sites, launching mines at different ranges, 360-degree firing power, mobile launching, and the ability to counter electronic warfare. The new equipment will greatly increase the range and destructive power of the IRGC's combat units.

All the delivered equipment have been designed and manufactured by competent Iranian specialists working with the Defense Ministry and knowledge-based companies as well as research and self-sufficiency units of the IRGC.

During the ceremony, the IRGC's Navy also unveiled missile systems capable of changing target once the missile is fired.
